Wow.

In the hallucinatory video for her new single “Drippin’,” featuring Migos, Teyana Taylor dances naked in a box, wearing nothing but strategically placed, neon body-paint. Later in the video, another woman shows up drippin’ in paint. Takeoff, Offset and Quavo rap their verses in front of a projector screen.

Taylor, who turned heads last year with her Flashdance-inspired appearance in Kanye West’s “Fade” video, has not yet announced her second LP, the follow-up to 2014’s VII.