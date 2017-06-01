Chance The Rapper Considers American Racism after Lebron Graffiti Incident

By Abby Hassler

“Hate in America, especially for African-Americans, is living every day,” LeBron James said in a NBA finals press conference Thursday (June 1) following a question regarding how he’s dealing with the racist graffiti spray-painted at his home in Los Angeles.

“No matter how much money you have, no matter how famous you are, no matter how many people admire you, you know being black in America is tough,” James explained. “And we got a long way to go, for us as a society and for us as African-Americans, until we feel equal in America.”

In a recent interview on The View, Chance the Rapper echoed James’ views and opened up about how it can be difficult to be a successful black man in this country.

“It’s kind of a common pattern in America’s history when people, that look like me, get to a certain point of success,” Chance said. “People want to remind you that… they view you as a second-class citizen. There is not much you can do other than keep thriving.”

Check out the media below.