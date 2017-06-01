Justin Bieber Gives Us An Interesting Instagram Experience

June 1, 2017 8:15 AM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber, The AJ Show, The Buzz

purpose

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on

Justin Bieber had quite the Instagram experience yesterday as he Instagrammed 26 times in a single hour.

During his Instagram takeover, he also apparently searched for uses of ecstasy on YouTube and shared a video of what he found out. The video is a compilation titled “WHEN PEOPLE GET HIGH AS F*CK” and he found the video by searching  “MDMA used for,” so it seems like Bieber had some influence behind all this.

All in all, the video he shared was actually very entertaining with some great life lessons.

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live