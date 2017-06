Major Lazer brought out the big guns for his latest single as he throws in his contender for song of the summer.

Camila Cabello, Travi$ Scott and Quavo join him on his summer jam titled ‘Know Better’ and each one of them comes through big time on this hit. Ms. Cabello carries the hook while Travi$ Scott delivers his catchiest rhymes heard thus far and Quavo drops in for his verse near the end.

This song is going to take over the summer and no one is going to be mad about it!