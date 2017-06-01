Mission Fed Community Moment June: San Diego County Fair

June 1, 2017 12:00 PM
Did you know that with more than 1.6 million visitors each summer, the San Diego County Fair is one of the top 10 fairs in the U.S. and Canada?

As part of San Diego County Fair Schools Staff Appreciation Days, Mission Fed celebrates all the great work by those in the educational community and is proud to offer them a day at the fair for only $5.

All San Diego countywide teachers and staff of any public or private school, district office, including colleges and universities can visit any of Mission Fed’s thirty branches to receive four $5 admission vouchers. Just who your employee ID, pay Stub or teaching credential and receive the four vouchers, while supplies last, Valid for June 16, 23, or 30th.

Don’t miss out on this year’s county fair, offering a variety of food, entertainment, and games throughout the beautiful Del Mar Fairgrounds in the oceanfront village of Del Mar.

To Learn more or find a Mission Fed branch near you, visit MissionFed.com/events.

