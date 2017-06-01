Police Release Tiger Woods Dashcam Video

June 1, 2017 7:48 AM
Filed Under: The AJ Show, The Buzz, Tiger Woods

Tiger Woods, the most iconic golfer to ever exist, is in the middle of an epic collapse from greatness and his most recent arrest for the infamous DUI has put him in a dark place.

By now, we have all seen the mugshot seen around the world, featuring Tiger Woods looking as miserable as ever. Well, now we have the dashcam video of the DUI to go along with it and the video tells us all we need to know about where Tiger is at right now. He needs help.

In the video, Woods fails the sobriety test terribly by being unable to recite the alphabet and so much more.

It truly is a hard fall from the top.

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Catch The Buzz: Everyday With The AJ Show

Listen Live