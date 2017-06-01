Police Release Tiger Woods Dashcam Video

Tiger Woods, the most iconic golfer to ever exist, is in the middle of an epic collapse from greatness and his most recent arrest for the infamous DUI has put him in a dark place.

By now, we have all seen the mugshot seen around the world, featuring Tiger Woods looking as miserable as ever. Well, now we have the dashcam video of the DUI to go along with it and the video tells us all we need to know about where Tiger is at right now. He needs help.

In the video, Woods fails the sobriety test terribly by being unable to recite the alphabet and so much more.

It truly is a hard fall from the top.