Electronic Fridays with Marvy J. LIVE from the San Diego County Fair!

June 2, 2017 12:41 PM
Filed Under: electronic fridays, Marvy J., nights, San Diego County Fair

You hear him every weeknight on Energy 103.7, now every Friday he’ll be on-air LIVE from the San Diego County Fair!

Every Friday in June, Marvy J. will be BROADCASTING LIVE from the San Diego County Fair for Electronic Fridays! Straight from the Paddock Stage, Marvy J. and the fair will be hosting San Diego’s premiere DJ’s, and definitely some of your favorite local EDM DJ’s!

electronicfridaysMARVYJ

The Energy Street Team will also be out there with Marvy J. with prizes for our listeners every Friday. Come out, say hello to Marvy J. and the E-Team, and let’s have a good time!

Follow us on Instagram, @ENERGY1037SD and follow @MARVYJSLAY for the latest updates during Electronic Fridays!

