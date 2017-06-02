Katy Perry Reveals ‘Witness’ Tracklist

By Abby Hassler

Katy Perry released the 15-song tracklisting for her upcoming fifth studio album, Witness, today (June 2). The record is slated for a June 9 release.

The “Dark Horse” singer posted a short video featuring the album’s artwork, which revealed the tracklist at the end. This announcement comes after she released her extended 2018 worldwide tour dates earlier today.

👁 the songs today! Join a WILD countdown to the album on Jun 8, 8p PT on youtube.com/katyperry. Ready to be a… twitter.com/i/web/status/8… —

KATY PERRY (@katyperry) June 02, 2017

The complete Witness tracklisting.

1. Witness

2. Hey Hey Hey

3. Roulette

4. Swish Swish

5. Deja Vu

6. Power

7. Mind Maze

8. Miss You More

9. Chained To The Rhythm

10. Tsunami

11. Bon Appetit

12. Bigger Than Me

13. Save As Draft

14. Pendulum

15. Into Me You See