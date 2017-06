Who makes San Diego’s best margarita? Find out at Pacific Magazine’s Margarita Month Grand Tasting Event on June 17th at Horton Grand Hotel! Over 25 popular bars and restaurants will be competing to be named San Diego’s Best. Listen to Sonic this week from 3p-7p for your chance to win a pair of tickets. When he tells you to call in, be the 20th caller at 888-388-1037 to win! Enjoy margarita samples, taco bars, DJs, live music, and more! Get tickets at MargaritaMonth.com.