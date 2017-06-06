2 Chainz Announces ‘Pretty Girls Like Trap Music’ Tour

By Abby Hassler

2 Chainz announced a 35-date tour this summer to celebrate his new record Pretty Girls Like Trap Music, which will arrive June 16.

The tour kicks off June 25 in Los Angeles to close out the BET Experience Weekend. Pre-sale tickets are available beginning June 8 at 10:00 a.m. local time, while general ticket sales start June 9 at the same time.

Pretty Girls Like Trap Music Tour dates below.

6/25 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Novo

8/01 – Atlanta, GA @ Tabernacle

8/03 – New Orleans, LA @ The Joy Theatre

8/04 – Houston, TX @ House of Blues

8/05 – Dallas, TX @ Gas Monkey Live!

8/06 – Austin, TX @ Emo’s

8/09 – Tucson, AZ @ Rialto Theatre

8/11 – Anaheim, CA @ House of Blues

8/12 – San Diego, CA @ House of Blues

8/13 – Santa Cruz, CA @ The Catalyst

8/14 – Oakland, CA @ Fox Theater

8/16 – Sacramento, CA @ Ace of Spades

8/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom

8/19 – Portland, OR @ Roseland Theater

8/20 – Seattle, WA @ Showbox SoDo

8/22 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The Depot

8/23 – Denver, CO @ Ogden Theatre

8/25 – Saint Paul, MN @ Palace Theatre

8/26 – Chicago, IL @ Chicago Theatre

8/27 – Kansas City, MI @ Midland Theatre

8/29 – St. Louis, MI @ The Pageant

8/31 – Detroit, MI @ The Fillmore Detroit

9/04 – Toronto, ON @ Rebel

9/05 – Boston, MA @ House of Blues

9/06 – New York, NY @ Terminal 5

9/08 – Cincinnati, OH @ Ubahn Festival

9/09 – Silver Spring, MD @ The Fillmore Silver Spring

9/10 – Philadelphia, PA @ The Fillmore Philadelphia

9/12 – Raleigh, NC @ The Ritz

9/13 – Charlotte, NC @ The Fillmore Charlotte

9/15 – Saint Petersburg, FL @ Jannus Live

9/16 – Orlando, FL @ Venue 578

9/17 – Miami Beach, FL @ The Fillmore Miami Beach

9/22 – Las Vegas, NV @ Life is Beautiful Festival

