U2: The Joshua Tree Tour is coming to Qualcomm Stadium on Friday, September 22nd to celebrate the 30th Anniversary of the their fifth album! ENERGY 103.7 wants to send you to the show. Listen to The AJ Show from 6a-10a for your chance to win tickets to the show BEFORE you can buy them! Tickets go on sale on Monday, June 12th at 10a through Ticketmaster.com.