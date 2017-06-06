VIDEO: 12-Foot Alligator Cruises South Carolina Golf Course

June 6, 2017 11:36 AM
Filed Under: video, Animal, news, weird, alligator

They say that birds are the last dinosaurs but looking at this scaly beast, we have our doubts. The 12-foot-long creature was spotted making it’s way across the green of a South Carolina golf course last week, looking for a watering hole to plunge into, no doubt.

Officials determined the size of the alligator, 11 feet 7 inches, by measuring an indent in the grass left by it.

On land the creature poses less of a threat than on water. Golf course attendants followed the gator for 40 minutes until it found a pool to wallow in.

Catch the full story on CBS8.com

More from Evonne Ermey
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live