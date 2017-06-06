VIDEO: 12-Foot Alligator Cruises South Carolina Golf Course

They say that birds are the last dinosaurs but looking at this scaly beast, we have our doubts. The 12-foot-long creature was spotted making it’s way across the green of a South Carolina golf course last week, looking for a watering hole to plunge into, no doubt.

Officials determined the size of the alligator, 11 feet 7 inches, by measuring an indent in the grass left by it.

On land the creature poses less of a threat than on water. Golf course attendants followed the gator for 40 minutes until it found a pool to wallow in.

