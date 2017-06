It may be happening sooner than expected, but Blue Ivy is already stealing the show on stage at 5 years old!

The Beyonce and Jay-Z protege was up front and center during her ballet recital and just like momma and poppa, she completely stole the show. With the stage swagger of Jay-Z combined with the elegance of Beyonce, Blue Ivy showed us a bit of both her parents as she performed.

It’s very clear this little lady is going to be a star!