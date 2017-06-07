Britney Spears Singing ‘Toxic’ Without Auto-Tune Is Special!

June 7, 2017 8:40 AM
To anyone that wanted to doubt the greatness of Britney Spears by stating her voice is only as good as the production that goes on behind it, take a listen to this No Auto-Tune version of her singing her hit song “Toxic.”

Back in 2004, Britney Spears released “Toxic” as the second single off of her album In The Zone. Not only did the catchy tune reach the Top 10, it won the singer her first and only Grammy. But there were some that questioned Britney’s talent, saying that her voice is nothing like it sounds on the radio and that she is just an over-produced star.

Now those people are eating their words as Britney has shown us her voice on “Toxic” was as real as it gets and Britney is exactly the superstar we thought she was!

