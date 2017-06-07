DJ Khaled Works with Rihanna, Travis Scott, Nas, More on ‘Grateful’

And he's grateful for the help. June 7, 2017 6:21 AM
Filed Under: Bryson Tiller, DJ Khaled, Nas, Rihanna, Travis Scott

By Robyn Collins

DJ Khaled has been making social media work for him as he prepares to drop his new album, Grateful, on June 23.

The producer collaborated on the project with Rihanna, Bryson Tiller, Travis Scott and Nas, and posted the photos and a brief clip on Tuesday (June 6) to prove it.

The timeline suggests that the MC’s morning was spent time on set with Rihanna and Bryson Tiller for a video, before working with Travis Scott and Nas. Baby Asahd even made an appearance in the series of posts.

ANOTHER ONE ! @asahdkhaled and @nas ! #GRATEFUL #JUNE23

A post shared by DJ KHALED (@djkhaled) on

