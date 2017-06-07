Donald Glover Explains Why He’s Retiring Childish Gambino

By Abby Hassler

Donald Glover announced at the Governor’s Ball Music Festival Saturday (June 3) that his next album will be his last. The multi-talented artist will be retiring his musical alter-ego, Childish Gambino, because he doesn’t think it’s “necessary” anymore, according to The Huffington Post.

Comparing his continued musical career to that of a third movie sequel, the Atlanta creator said, “You know, I like it when something’s good and when it comes back there’s a reason to come back, there’s a reason to do that.”

Glover’s 2016 Awaken, My Love! record debuted at number 1 on Billboard‘s R&B charts, with his “Redbone” single peaking at number 17 this past week. Despite his success, he doesn’t want his music to compromise his “punk-ness.”

“Like I feel like there’s gotta be a reason to do things and I always had a reason to be punk,” he explained. “Being punk just always felt really good to me and we always looked at Atlanta as a punk show and I feel like the direction I would go with Childish Gambino wouldn’t be punk anymore. As much as ‘Redbone’ is a punk song because it’s a gospel song that’s on the radio, I’m like there’s only so far you can go before you just are the radio.”