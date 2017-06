Hot sauce on an Oreos? That’s disgusting!

Tonya injured herself while microwaving her hardboiled eggs today, which made us question the weird food combinations that we sometimes feel compelled to try.

Listeners called in with their weird cravings – Ketchup on popcorn, Chili on waffles, Hot Cheetos and bananas. You guys have some weird food preferences.

Listen to the podcast below and see if you are brave enough to try any of these.