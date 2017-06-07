The Greatest Water Slide Trick Of All-Time!!

This may just be the swaggiest thing I have ever seen.

Rolando Johnson, a lifeguard at the Pirates Island Waterpark in Jamaica, pulled off the most remarkable way to go down a slide and the video of him doing so is going viral! Rolando slides down the slide at maximum speed and defies gravity by gliding on top of water.

He says he practiced it for 2 years before finally sticking the landing, but the technique is pretty simple:

1. Get a big push at the top of the slide for maximum speed

2. Cross your legs and sit up RIGHT before shooting out of the tube.

He is not alone to do this phenomenal trick as most of the lifeguards there can do this trick to the point that the lifeguards have actually become a tourist attraction.