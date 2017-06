LAST NIGHT @KeshaRose found out @JerrySeinfeld is not a #Hugger — Is it hard to be a non-hugger in 2017? pic.twitter.com/92OoMFCNkd — Tommy McFLY (@TommyMcFLY) June 6, 2017

Jerry Seinfeld did something that I would never EVER do and that is turn down a hug from Kesha.

While being interviewed Monday during the Night of Laughter & Song at the Kennedy Center, Kesha approached the comedy legend just like a normal fan would and asked him for a hug. To everyone’s surprise, Jerry turned her down like a girl who drank too much at the club.

On top of the rejection, Jerry didn’t even recognize the pop star, adding to the poor girl’s humiliation.