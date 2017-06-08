[WATCH] Fifth Harmony Throws Sexy Motel Dance Party In ‘Down’ Music Video

June 8, 2017 7:44 AM
Filed Under: Camila Cabello, Down, Fifth Harmony, Gucci Mane, The AJ Show, The Buzz

I think it’s safe to say we are all Down with the new Fifth Harmony as they appear to be as sexy as ever in their music video for the brand new smash hit “Down.”

The Camila Cabello-less Fifth Harmony threw their own little dance party in a motel parking lot for their recently-released video as the fierce foursome put on a sultry show in their motel, taking turns trading verses from their respective ’80s-decorated rooms before breaking it down in the neon-hued parking lot.

“Down” is the first single off Fifth Harmony’s upcoming third LP, which will follow last year’s 7/27. A release date and title have yet to be announced.

