[WATCH] Local San Diego Rapper Gets Viciously Knocked Out

June 8, 2017 8:23 AM
Filed Under: San Diego, The Buzz, The AJ Show, XXXTentacion, Observatory North Park

A giant brawl broke out after a local San Diego rapper that goes by the name XXXTentacion, was sucker punched and knocked out on stage during a sold-out show at the Observatory North Park Wednesday night.

Footage posted on Twitter shows a person rushing the stage and punching rapper XXXTentacion, leading to a brawl between several men. Security staff can be seen trying to break up the tussle. At some point, a 19-year-old man was stabbed and later taken to a hospital with a wound that was not considered life-threatening, police said.

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live