[WATCH] Local San Diego Rapper Gets Viciously Knocked Out

A giant brawl broke out after a local San Diego rapper that goes by the name XXXTentacion, was sucker punched and knocked out on stage during a sold-out show at the Observatory North Park Wednesday night.

Footage posted on Twitter shows a person rushing the stage and punching rapper XXXTentacion, leading to a brawl between several men. Security staff can be seen trying to break up the tussle. At some point, a 19-year-old man was stabbed and later taken to a hospital with a wound that was not considered life-threatening, police said.