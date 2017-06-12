Join ENERGY 103.7 at the 38th Annual Ocean Beach Street Fair & Chili Cook-Off Festival on Saturday, June 24th from 10am to 8pm for tasty festival nosh, art, beachfront entertainment, shopping, and more. Entry to the Street Fair is always free! The Chili Competition featured tastings from amateur entrants competing for the titles of Hottest Chili, Judges’ Award, and Grand Prize: People’s Choice Award. Get all the details at OceanBeachSanDiego.com.

