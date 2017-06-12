‘American Idol’ Auditions will Hit 19 Cities this Summer

By Abby Hassler

Today (June 12), producers of American Idol announced auditions for the show will simultaneously kick off this summer in Orlando, Florida, and Portland, Oregon, on August 17.

The nationwide search for American’s next superstar will hit 19 cities across the country and the audition process has never been easier. Now, participants can submit their audition videos online or show off on social media with the hashtag #TheNextIdol.

The search is split into east and west coast cities as follow:

West Bus Tour

Portland, OR – Aug 17

Oakland, CA – Aug 20

Provo, UT – Aug 23

Denver, CO – Aug 26

Omaha, NE – Aug 29

Tulsa, OK – Sept 1

Shreveport, LA – Sept 4

Muscle Shoals, AL – Sept 7

East Bus Tour

Orlando, FL – Aug 17

Miami, FL – Aug 19

Atlanta, GA – Aug 22

Charleston, SC – Aug 25

Asheville, NC – Aug 27

Louisville, KY – Aug 30

Pittsburgh, PA – Sept 3

Annapolis, MD – Sept 5

Boston, MA – Sept 8

Open Audition Cities

Chicago, IL – Sept 11

New Orleans, LA – Sept 14