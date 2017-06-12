Katy Perry Ranks John Mayer, Orlando Bloom & Diplo’s Bedroom Skills

By Hayden Wright

One upside of becoming a pop superstar is the wide array of handsome, talented celebrities who are available for you to date. Katy Perry has enjoyed romances with John Mayer, Diplo and Orlando Bloom, giving her unique insight into the question nosey fans might ask—how are they in bed?

Related: Taylor Swift Returns to Spotify as Katy Perry Releases ‘Witness’

James Corden posed the question during a livestream event on Sunday, inviting her to rank them “from best to worst in bed. This is working on the notion that they’re all good.”

As a sidebar, Corden also recently asked Perry to extrapolate on her simmering feud with Taylor Swift. She’s walked her comments backward and forwards several times since the interview—so maybe Katy should be wary about answering James’s spiciest questions.

In any case, Perry demurred at first: “No! They’re all amazing lovers and I would have sex with all of them after I get out of this [livestream]!”

Finally, she caved. The definitive ranking of Katy Perry’s exes in descending order of sexual prowess is: John Mayer, Orlando Bloom, and Diplo bringing up the rear.