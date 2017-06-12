Kearny Mesa: Battle of the Hoods Party at Trade Winds Tavern with The AJ Show

The AJ Show will be celebrating with Kearny Mesa because they won this past month’s Battle of the Hoods!

We want EVERYONE to join us this FRIDAY, June 16th at Trade Winds Tavern

Address: 7767 Balboa Ave, San Diego, CA 92111

Time: 12pm-1pm!!

Stop by and get your grub on with AJ and Tonya from The AJ Show. We’ll be at Trade Winds Tavern in Kearny Mesa after the neighborhood’s epic Battle of the Hoods win. They have lunch specials starting at $10 and up.

We’ll have a ton of prizes to give away – including tickets to our SeaWorld Takeover Night on June 22nd, Omnia tickets, movie passes, and more!

Trade Winds Tavern has 26 beers on draft, with food inspired from wherever the trade winds may blow. Check out their Islander Night on June 17th with a special menu, live music and Hawaiian beer. And get your brunch on every Sunday 11:30a-3:00p featuring bottomless mimosas. See their delicious menu at TradeWindsTavernSD.com