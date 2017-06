Kelly Clarkson took to social media today (June 12) to celebrate the third birthday of her daughter River Rose Blackstone.

Clarkson posted a collage of photos of Rose in full princess regalia with the caption: “Happy Birthday to our smart, witty, & beautiful girl, River Rose! She wished for ‘pink forever’ on her birthday 😂 Thanks @weisseubanks 4 the amazing pics!”

Check out the adorable post below.