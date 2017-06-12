Lil Wayne Still not Ready to Make Nice with Birdman

By Abby Hassler

It looks like the feud between Lil Wayne and Birdman is alive and well. During a recent show, Weezy was caught on camera letting the crowd know his true feelings about the Cash Money CEO.

Related: Birdman Responds to Rick Ross’ Claims of Unpaid Royalties

“Tell Birdman to suck my d—,” Wayne yelled out before launching into a new track. Though it’s unclear exactly when the video was filmed, the rapper was set to perform at Las Vegas’ Drai’s Nightclub this past Saturday (June 10), according to XXL.

The beef between the two began back in Dec. 2014, when Wayne condemned Birdman and Cash Money over social media for reportedly refusing to release his Tha Carter V record. Later, the Free Weezy Album rapper sued Birdman and his label for over $50 million.

Despite moments of perceived reconciliation over the years, it doesn’t look like the two have resolved their issues quite yet.