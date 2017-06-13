This Mermaid Cafè Exists IRL And Tonya Is Losing Her Mind!

June 13, 2017 7:03 AM
Filed Under: mermaid, Mermaid Cafe, The AJ Show, Tonya

YOU GUYS. Tonya here. And yes, losing my mind!

AJ shared this with me this morning from cosmopolitan.com and OMGGGGGGG…There is REALLY A MERMAID CAFE! Like IN REAL LIFE and I’m dying…for two reasons.

  1. There’s a beautiful cafè dedicated to all the mermaids around the world. All the blues, all the greens, all the pinks all the purples…mermaid vibes EVERYWHERE. It’s a dessert cafè and they even have mermaid tail blankets for you. And take a look at the scales all over the walls. It’s home for us mermaids and I’m obsessed. Take a look below!

And the second reason I’m dying is because 2. IT’S IN THAILAND 😥 😥 😥 WHATTTTTTTTTTT?! Someone get me there ASAP!!!!! (or make on in SD????!!!!)

Listen Live