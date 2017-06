Jimmy Fallon decided to bring the stars from the new 2pac movie, All Eyez On Me, on his show to play a classic game of charades and to nobody’s surprise, Leslie Jones completely stole the show!

The Saturday Night Live actress had absolutely zero chill when she and her partner Demetrius Shipp Jr., who is set to portray the late Tupac in the biopic All Eyez on Me, faced off against the host and Demi Moore.

It’s safe to say that everyone was a winner in this hilarious game of charades!.