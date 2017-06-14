Unbattle Event Aboard The USS Midway Museum Supports Veterans

Did you know that 20 United States veterans commit suicide every day? The nonprofit Unbattle Project is working to reduce that number and you can help.

Join the Unbattle Project aboard the USS Midway June 25th, 2017 from 6:00PM-10:00PM for the Unbattle event. This elegant evening includes a color guard, anthem sang by 5 opera singers, combat veteran guest speaker, silent auction and more. We are also having a culinary experience led by Chef Andrew Selz. This Armed forces “Peoples Choice” cook off will let our military cooks show off their culinary skills with 6 culinary stations offering an array of small plates along with a dessert table.

The Unbattle Project is a non-profit organization founded by Lilach Harris, a local therapist and military spouse of 20 years. Unbattle Project (UP) provides no-cost confidential counseling for veterans and Active Duty Service Members who don’t qualify for confidential care elsewhere. Their mission is to reduce veteran’s suicide rate and restore hope for life (currently 20 veteran per day commit suicide). UP believe that counseling can make a difference and that military life matters.

UP is looking for sponsors (includes VIP seating, free tickets, wine, and more) as well as participants for the Ubattle event. 100% of all the money raised goes back to our veterans and Active Duty mental health care For tickets and sponsorship opportunities to this extraordinary event. For more information and to purchase tickets visit Eventbrite.com