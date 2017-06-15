Charlie Puth Nails Cover of Katy Perry’s ‘Bon Appétit’

The 25-year-old singer transformed the fast-paced track into a soulful, sweet ballad. June 15, 2017 12:55 PM
Filed Under: Charlie Puth, Katy Perry

By Abby Hassler

Fans who can’t get enough of Katy Perry’s “Bon Appétit” should look no further than Charlie Puth’s stripped down, sultry cover of the Witness singer’s 2017 hit.

Related: Watch Charlie Puth’s Steamy New ‘Attention’ Video

The 25-year-old singer transformed the fast-paced track into a soulful, sweet ballad. His softer approach seems to work well with the double entendre-laden lyrics. Interestingly, he also switched the pronouns from male to female.

Compare the cover with the original below.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live