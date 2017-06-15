[WATCH] Britney Spears Gets Down and Dirty With Her Man On Stage

June 15, 2017 8:39 AM
Britney Spears really REALLY likes her man!!

The pop superstar showed her love for her man by performing a raunchy dance for him and planting a smacker on his lips during a special segment of her concert. Britney and her fitness model boyfriend, Sam Asghari, have been dating for about a year now and it is clear that things couldn’t be going better for the two love birds.

To end her lovey-dovey performance, she leaned in and planted a huge smooch on his lips, then turned to express her approval to the audience as Sam was led off stage by the dancers.

