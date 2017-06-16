Join AJ’s Healthy Kids Event presented by First 5 San Diego, Wed. June 21st!

Learn healthy eating tips from a dad with a free cooking demonstration and giveaways

First 5 San Diego, ENERGY 103.7, and AJ are teaming up to encourage your child to eat healthy with a free event that features menus and cooking demonstrations that are sure to please even the pickiest eater.

Join AJ at Food 4 Less on Wednesday, June 21st from 11:00a – 1:00p located at 5975 University Avenue, San Diego, CA 92115.

Be a part of AJ’s Fruit & Veggie Club, meet AJ, get healthy cooking ideas to take home, and win prizes!

Special thanks to our friends at Kroger Family of Companies, Ralphs, and Food 4 Less.