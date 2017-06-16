[LISTEN] The LGBT Community Now Has The Perfect Anthem For Pride Month

Pride month just got the perfect anthem for their powerful message by the way of Montgomery, Alabama’s Chika, a 20-year-old rapper/songwriter who uploaded her LGBT-friendly makeover to Soundcloud this week.

Chika remixed the extremely-popular Ed Sheeran hit “Shape of You” to create a LGBT jam that perfectly represents the LGBT community.

“I will not be ashamed/ This is just who I am, who I was meant to be/ Right here I stand,” Chika sings on the tune that takes the original’s tale of love in the club and flips it into a plea for acceptance and pride. “I’m out on my own two feet/ No, you will not tear me down/ No my heart will not be bound/ Sing it loud, sing it loud, I’m proud.”