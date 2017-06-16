[WATCH] Rihanna Looks As Glorious As Ever In The ‘Wild Thoughts’ Music Video

Before DJ Khaled releases his star-studded Grateful album next week, DJ Khaled rolls out the highly-anticipated video for “Wild Thoughts,” his new collaboration that features Rihanna and Bryson Tiller.

Shot in the great city of Miami, the Colin Tilley-directed clip boasts a summer nights vibe, with a little sample of Carlos Santana’s smash hit “Maria Maria.” RiRi and Khaled take over the video with their colorful outfits, transporting the viewer to a warm Floridian night.

Dj Khaled’s album is out on June 23 and features a huge list of collaborators including Beyoncé, Drake, Jay Z, Chance the Rapper, Migos, Travis Scott, Gucci Mane, and many, many more.