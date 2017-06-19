Del Beach Bash

June 19, 2017 6:00 AM

Celebrate Independence Week in Coronado! Come to The Del early on Saturday, July 1st at 7:00p for a beach party with a live band, firepits with s’mores and an exciting fireworks display. Then on the 4th of July Coronado Island celebrates with an annual parade, family-friendly activities and a spectacular fireworks show for all to see. The Del Beach Bash is complimentary for overnight hotel guests. For day visitors, tickets to the event may be purchased for $25 per person. Call 619-522-8490 for reservations or visit HotelDel.com to reserve online.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live