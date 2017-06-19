Celebrate Independence Week in Coronado! Come to The Del early on Saturday, July 1st at 7:00p for a beach party with a live band, firepits with s’mores and an exciting fireworks display. Then on the 4th of July Coronado Island celebrates with an annual parade, family-friendly activities and a spectacular fireworks show for all to see. The Del Beach Bash is complimentary for overnight hotel guests. For day visitors, tickets to the event may be purchased for $25 per person. Call 619-522-8490 for reservations or visit HotelDel.com to reserve online.