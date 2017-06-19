Horizon Beer & Music Festival, Sat. 7/1!

June 19, 2017 6:01 AM
Filed Under: five group, Horizon BeerFest, robin schulz

Join ENERGY 103.7 for Horizon Beer & Music Festival presented by Five Group on Saturday, July 1st at Embarcadero Marina North featuring a performance by Robin Schulz.  Listen to ENERGY 103.7 for your chance win a pair of tickets.  When we tell you to call, be the 20th caller at 888-388-1037 to win!  With more than one option for UNLIMITED beer tastings and sounds by the one and only Robin Schulz – this is the perfect way to kick off your 4th of July holiday weekend!  Visit HorizonBeerFest.com for tickets.

