Spend your Saturdays at SUNBURN Pool Lounge presented by Party Naked and RMD Group! SUNBURN is the premier day party on the rooftop of Hard Rock Hotel and happens every Saturday starting at 12p. Carter Cruise is taking over SUNBURN Pool this Saturday, June 24th! Enjoy live entertainment from Oasis, Kaos, Fishfonics, and Jason Whitmore. Get your tickets at SunburnPool.com and use promo code ENERGY for a discount.