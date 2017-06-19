SUNBURN BARKS & BIKES | Spin Class by Pure Indoor Cycling

Classes start at 10am, 11am, & 12pm and takes place on the Woodstock roof of Hard Rock Hotel San Diego; please arrive at least 15 minutes early to the start of your class to check in.

Ride Times:

10:00 AM – 45 min ride with Kelsey

11:00 AM – 45 min ride with Katie

12:00 PM – 45 min ride with Maria

Class is based off a $35 donation in order to reserve a spot (space is limited). All Proceeds Will Support The Animal Pad In Their Mission To Rescue Dogs (All Breeds) From High Kill Shelters.

SWAG BAG & RAFFLE PRIZES: All participants will receive a loaded swag bag with free tickets to the Sunburn event, a free drink ticket and a chance to win killer prizes from workout outfits to bathing suits, and much more!

SNACKS PROVIDED!

Make sure to pet a pooch while you’re there!

Buy tickets at www.purestudio.com/schedule.

PARKING: Recommended parking is in the 6th & K Parkade structure next to the Hard Rock Hotel.

vendors and sponsors:

The Animal Pad

Fresh Patch

Puppies Make Me Happy

Lorna Jane Fashion Valley

Quest Nutrition

Alo Yoga

Nekter Juice Bar

Purely Elizabeth

KIND Snacks

MUSH Foods

Iconic Protein

Fitflow Activewear

De’lohana Bikinis