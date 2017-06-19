[WATCH] Akon Gets Trampled By Fans After Unsuccessful Crowd Surf

June 19, 2017 8:41 AM
Filed Under: Akon, Canada, The AJ Show, The Buzz

For a musical artist, there aren’t many things cooler than a successful crowd surf, and there is also nothing more painful and embarrassing than a stage-dive gone wrong.

Akon unfortunately experienced the latter during his appearance in Canada as he  was in the middle of a performance Sunday night at The Ranch Roadhouse in Edmonton when he decided to do a little crowd surfing. When Akon hopped up on the shoulders of a couple fans things started going downhill fast as he ended up getting sucked into the crowd hard and fast.

He didn’t let that phase him as he shook it off and ended up successfully pulling off a classic crowd surf.

Another perfect example of persistence beating resistance.

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live