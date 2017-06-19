[WATCH] Akon Gets Trampled By Fans After Unsuccessful Crowd Surf

For a musical artist, there aren’t many things cooler than a successful crowd surf, and there is also nothing more painful and embarrassing than a stage-dive gone wrong.

Akon unfortunately experienced the latter during his appearance in Canada as he was in the middle of a performance Sunday night at The Ranch Roadhouse in Edmonton when he decided to do a little crowd surfing. When Akon hopped up on the shoulders of a couple fans things started going downhill fast as he ended up getting sucked into the crowd hard and fast.

He didn’t let that phase him as he shook it off and ended up successfully pulling off a classic crowd surf.

Another perfect example of persistence beating resistance.