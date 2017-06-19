[WATCH] ‘This Is Us’ Star Milo Ventimiglia and Stephen Colbert Honor Hot TV Dads

June 19, 2017 7:20 AM
Filed Under: Milo Ventimiglia, stephen colbert, The AJ Show, The Buzz

Father’s Day is the special day where we take time to honor the men who have blessed us with their ability to be a father. Well, This Is Us Star Milo Ventimiglia and Stephen Colbert took time ahead of Father’s Day to honor the men that have blessed us with their good looks as the two men honor the “Hot TV Dads.”

The two then wish a Happy Father’s Day to all the “over-looked and over-worked hot TV dads,” including Coach Taylor from Friday Night Lights, Sam Bennett from Private Practice and even Bob Belcher from the animated series Bob’s Burgers.

So from Energy 103.7, we also would like to thank all the hot TV dads for being hot and for doing it on TV.

 

