Rihanna Taps Kendrick Lamar, Dave Chappelle for Diamond Ball

By Abby Hassler

Kendrick Lamar will perform at Rihanna’s third annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street in New York City Sept. 14 and comedy icon Dave Chappelle will serve as the evening’s host.

The Diamond Ball raises support for the Clara Lionel Foundation, which promotes global education, health, and emergency response programs. Rihanna founded the organization in 2012 in honor of her grandparents, Clara and Lionel Braithwaite.

“‎I’m thrilled that the incomparable Dave Chappelle will kick things off as the official host of this year’s Diamond Ball and Kendrick Lamar will take the stage for an unforgettable performance,” Rihanna said. “I’m proud of the Clara Lionel Foundation’s significant impact in the world over the years and deeply grateful for the continued support and commitment to advancing our mission.”

Diamond Ball sponsorship and table reservation information is available via email at diamondball@claralionelfoundation.org.