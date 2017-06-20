[WATCH] 9 Year-Old Girl Puts On The Performance Of A Lifetime On ‘America’s Got Talent’

Get ready to get chills.

In a viral video that is taking the world by storm, a 9 year-old girl goes on America’s Got Talent and absolutely slays Celine Dion’s “My Heart Will Go On” in front of the musical legend herself. Her voice shines throughout the legendary song and impressed every single one of the judges.

It gets even better as the 9 year-old girl actually got her very name from the musical legend, sharing the first name of Celine. On top of that, her little sister’s first name is Dion, making this family the greatest Celine Dion fans on the planet!

Fans will have to wait until the episode airs to find out for sure if the stunning singer got the votes needed to move on in the competition, but the standing ovation from the judges seems like a good sign.

America’s Got Talent airs Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET/PT on NBC.