Last year, fashion icon Donatella Versace announced she had chosen former One Direction star, Zayn Malik, to design a clothing line, in collaboration with Versus Versace.

Zayn posted an official video showing off the collection, along with girlfriend, Bella Hadid. Of course, being Versace, the clothes don’t come cheap! The most reasonable price in the collection is $175, with some pieces sitting at a whopping $1500.