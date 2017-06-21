Ken Doll Reboot Embraces ‘Dad Bod’ And The ‘Man Bun’

Have you seen Barbie’s beau, Ken these days? He’s ditching his surfer stud roots and embracing his inner Millennial.

Barbie announced Tuesday that the revamped Ken will feature three new body types: tall, curvy and petite. In addition to body diversity, the company is adding eight contemporary hairstyle options that run the gamut from man bun to corn rows.

“By continuing to expand our product line, we are redefining what a Barbie or Ken doll looks like for this generation,” said Lisa McKnight, Senior Vice President and General Manager for Barbie.

What this means for the consumer is that children will be able to play with a doll that looks more like them, or their dad, or their brother, or ANYBODY that they might know in real life, as opposed to the traditional Ken, who might be difficult to spot outside of Baywatch territory.

Ken’s reboot comes on the heels of his mate Barbie’s. Barbie got the Millennial treatment last year when Mattel launched the Fashionistas Line, of which the new Ken doll is a part.

Here’s the rundown of the numbers on the new Ken doll:

15 new Kens

3 new body types

7 skin tones

8 hair colors

9 hairstyles

Ken’s makeover isn’t just skin deep, he’s got a whole new line of duds, obviously inspired by hipsters with it’s penchant for skinny cut pants and suits, not to mention flannel lumber jack chic.

The new "Man Bun" Ken doll comes with shirt, shoes, and keys to Barbie's car that he's driving until he "gets back on his feet again." pic.twitter.com/gYmXwR9WEc — Benjamin Siemon (@BenjaminJS) June 20, 2017

While the inclusion of man buns and curvy Kens (some clever souls are calling this “man bod” Ken) into the Barbie reserves seems to have given the internet whiplash, who can say it isn’t a positive change?

All we can say is, it’s about time!