‘Game of Thrones’ Season 7 Trailer Promises a Long, Cold Winter

What better time to remind people that Winter is Coming, than on the first day of Summer?

The Game of Thrones gang dropped another teaser trailer for the anticipated seventh season, promising a long, hard winter, so soak up the rays while you can.

This second trailer focuses on Sansa, we expect this means that Sansa is stepping up her game in anticipation of the season.

While season 7 is set to be the shortest of in GOT history, the finale, HBO confirms, will be the longest episode ever, clocking in at 81 minutes.

We cannot wait.

“When the snows fall, and the white winds blow, the lone wolf dies, but the pack survives.”

Season 7 hits the small screen on July 16.