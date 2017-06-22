Rihanna Gives A Fan Some Incredibly Touching Love Advice

June 22, 2017 8:10 AM
Rihanna’s greatness seems to increase as each day passes and yesterday, her undeniable greatness reached new heights.

If you already follow RiRi on Twitter, you know that she absolutely adores her fans, so one fan decided to take a chance and reach out to Rihanna to get some advice for a recent heartbreak he was experiencing. Even though the DM attempt was a long-shot, it actually paid off in a big way as not only did Rihanna respond, but gave the man incredible advice!

Rihanna truly does shine bright like a diamond!

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
