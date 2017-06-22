[WATCH] Liam Payne, Ashton Kutcher, & Vanessa Hudgens Eat Gross Food on ‘Fallon Tonight’

June 22, 2017 9:02 AM
Some of our favorite celebs got together for an interesting game of “Secret Ingredient” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Wednesday night.

Ashton Kutcher, Vanessa Hudgens, and Liam Payne all joined host Jimmy Fallon as they tried to guess the random ingredient thrown into a dish created by chef Mario Batali. To all their surprise, the first course included a splash of Jägermeister.

The dishes seem to get more disgusting as the video proceeds and listening to their guesses is the best part of the entire video!

