Zedd Has Created His Own Line Of Ridiculously Awesome Headphones

It looks as if Zedd is ready to venture on to another aspect of the music world, the headphones industry.

The man behind “Stay” and “Clarity” recently teamed up with Double Zero to create the new “001” headphones. According to the Double Zero website, Zedd is the creator of Double Zero. As a writer and producer, “ Zedd knows what needs to get done to make sure the sound is perfect: powerful beats and the highest resolution. After many trips from Los Angeles to Tokyo, he and a team of engineers have honed the system to carry that sound.”

View Zedd’s headphones on Amazon here.