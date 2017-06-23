[LISTEN] JoJo’s Brand New Single Makes Her The New ‘Wonder Woman’

It looks like Wonder Woman is taking over all facets of the world, even going as far as to bringing JoJo out of hiding to release a track titled after the comic-book super-hero.

JoJo’s song “Wonder Woman” may be inspired by the comic book but its certainly no ode to the superhero, instead she sings to an old lover and reminisces on their intimate connection. To conclude the song, JoJo breaks out in a rap verse that is surprisingly epic!

The release of “Wonder Woman” marks the 13th anniversary of when JoJo released her debut album.