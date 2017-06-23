[LISTEN] JoJo’s Brand New Single Makes Her The New ‘Wonder Woman’

June 23, 2017 8:37 AM
Filed Under: JoJo, The AJ Show, The Buzz, wonder woman

It looks like Wonder Woman is taking over all facets of the world, even going as far as to bringing JoJo out of hiding to release a track titled after the comic-book super-hero.

JoJo’s song “Wonder Woman” may be inspired by the comic book but its certainly no ode to the superhero, instead she sings to an old lover and reminisces on their intimate connection. To conclude the song, JoJo breaks out in a rap verse that is surprisingly epic!

The release of “Wonder Woman” marks the 13th anniversary of when JoJo released her debut album.

More from AJ (Mornings, 6a-10a)
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From ENERGY 103.7

Listen Live Here
The AJ Show Podcast!
Sign Up For Our Newsletter!

Listen Live